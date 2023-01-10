Effective Jan. 1, 2023, California Senate Bill 1162 (SB 1162) requires employers to disclose pay scales on all position postings and to current employees upon request. SB 1162 expands on the previously enacted California Assembly Bill 168 (AB 168). These laws apply to all academic, faculty and staff recruitments and positions.

These laws expand pay equity and pay transparency by requiring California employers to disclose pay scales and prohibiting employers from seeking or relying on applicants’ salary history information, including compensation and benefits, in the recruitment process. These laws further safeguard the right of all persons to obtain and hold employment without discrimination based on specified characteristics or status, and they are intended to address inequity in pay practices based on gender, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, age, protected veteran status, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Given the University of California's institutional values and commitment to diversity and ensuring equal pay and pay transparency, it has aligned policies and practices with the provisions in these laws.

The SB 1162 requirements include the following:

Pay scales must be included in all position postings and information must be provided to all third parties who assist with position postings.

A pay scale must also be provided for a current employee's position at the employee's request.

Employers must maintain records of job titles and wage rate histories for the duration of an employee’s employment and three years after termination of employment.

SB 1162 expands on the following AB 168 requirements:

Prohibits employers from seeking or relying on salary history information, including compensation and benefits, about an applicant for employment as a factor in determining whether to offer employment or what salary to offer.

Upon request, employers must provide the pay scale for a position to an applicant applying for employment.

For more detailed information, guidance and frequently asked questions, please review the following:

Faculty and academic employees: Guidance will be provided to local Academic Personnel Offices.

Staff employees: California pay transparency and applicant salary inquiry restrictions.

All employees — instructions to find current position salary range: UC compensation.

Please contact the following about pay equity and additional questions or concerns: