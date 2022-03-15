As a service to the University of California community, UC is extending the duration of the free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services offered by UC following the 2021 Accellion data breach incident.

Following last year’s incident, UC offered UC community members one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection through Experian. UC is now extending the free service for an additional two years, at no cost. Those already enrolled with Experian do not need to take any action — they will automatically receive the free two-year extension on the one-year anniversary of their initial enrollment.

Frequently asked questions about the two-year extension:

I recently received two notices from Experian: one informing me that my free credit monitoring and identity theft protection will expire soon, and another telling me that these services are being extended for another two years. Which is accurate?

Our apologies for the confusion — you may ignore the expiration notice. Last year, you signed up for the free year of the Experian credit monitoring and identity theft protection services offered by UC. We are now extending these services for an additional two years. This means that on the one-year anniversary of your initial enrollment, you will automatically receive an additional two years of the Experian IdentityWorks’ credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. This additional two years of service are at no cost to you, and you do not need to take any action or re-enroll — your Experian service will be extended automatically.

Do I need to re-enroll or take any action to receive the additional two years of coverage?

No — no action is required on your part. On the one-year anniversary of your initial enrollment, you will automatically receive an additional two years of the Experian IdentityWorks’ credit monitoring and identity theft protection services, at no cost to you.

I didn’t sign up with Experian last year. Can I do so now and get the credit monitoring and identity theft protection?

Please email communications@ucop.edu to request credit monitoring and identity protection services.

How do I check whether my coverage has been extended?

You may log in to your Experian IdentityWorks account on the Experian website. You should receive an email on March 17, 2022, informing you of the extension. If you cannot find the email, please check your spam folders. You may also call the dedicated call center at 833-541-1361 for assistance. Please mention engagement code B028925. The call center is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT on weekends, excluding major holidays. The dedicated call center will be open through April 30, 2022.

Who is receiving the extension of Experian services?

The two-year extension is being given to everyone that enrolled in Experian services following the Accellion incident, at no charge.

Why is UC giving me another free two years of Experian coverage?

As a service to the UC community, UC has decided to offer an additional free two years of Experian’s credit monitoring and identity theft protection service.

How will I know that I am covered for another two year(s) – will I receive a confirmation from Experian?

On March 17, 2022, Experian will email you a notification that your current credit monitoring and identity theft protection services have been extended.

Is UC offering this additional free Experian coverage because there has been another data breach or more of my information has been compromised?

No. UC is offering the additional coverage as a service to those members of the UC community whose information was impacted by the Accellion incident.

Where can I find information about the Accellion data breach?

Please visit ucal.us/datasecurity for more information about the Accellion event.

Whom can I contact if I have questions?

Please visit ucal.us/datasecurity for more information about the Accellion event or you may email communications@ucop.edu.