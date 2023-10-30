Members of the Bruin community are invited to attend virtual town halls with the committee Nov. 8

UC President Michael Drake has announced the formation of an advisory committe to support the international search for UCLA’s next chancellor. Drake will chair the committee, which comprises UC regents, university faculty, staff, students, alumni and UCLA Foundation representatives.

To ensure the search advisory committee is well informed about current campus issues and priorities, members of the UCLA community are invited to attend virtual town halls with the committee on Nov. 8. The sessions will focus on the needs and interests of students, staff, faculty and alumni.

Advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link, and space is limited. Visit the UCLA chancellor search website for more information and to register.