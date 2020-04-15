The Academic Sentate’s executive board has approved an extension of the nomination period and the election timeline for the 2020 Academic Senate Elections due the recent upheaval resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to submit nominations is now Thursday, April 23 at 12 p.m., and the election period will run from Friday, April 24 at 12 p.m. until Tuesday, May 12 at 12 p.m.

The board encourages faculty to consider nominating themselves or a qualified colleague for the following positions: vice-chair/chair-elect, 14 members of the committee on committees, four at-large members of the executive board and numerous members of the legislative assembly.

Information about how to nominate a colleague or one’s self and how to vote.