The University of California plans to provide a general 4.6% salary increase for eligible, policy-covered staff employees and academic employees. The news was sent to employees today in an email from Chancellor Gene Block and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Darnell Hunt.

For staff on bi-weekly payroll, increases will be effective June 25, 2023; and for those paid monthly, increases will be effective July 1, 2023. Guidelines and eligibility criteria for policy-covered staff have been issued to departments and are available on the Campus Human Resources website. Employees may reach out to local HR teams for more information.

All eligible, policy-covered academic appointees will receive a 4.6% increase in the on-scale component of their salaries. The adjustment to the academic salary scales will be effective Oct. 1, 2023 for policy-covered faculty and effective July 1, 2023 for other policy-covered academic appointees.

The message notes that the increase is contingent on the UC receiving its full funding as allocated in the State of California’s 2023–24 budget, and thus could be subject to change, and that salary increases for exclusively union-represented employees are governed by their respective collective bargaining unit agreements, which are separate from this salary plan.

“UCLA’s employees are the ones who, day in and day out, drive forward our mission of teaching, research and service,” Block and Hunt wrote. “We deeply value this opportunity to recognize your hard work, dedication, ingenuity and collaboration.”