Hospitals within the UCLA system are facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, with blood type O in especially high demand. With inventory levels being dangerously low, the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center urges the members of the UCLA community to help people in dire need of lifesaving procedures.

The center asks that UCLA employees donate blood or platelets and encourage friends and family to do so as well. Donors may schedule an appointment online or by calling 310-825-0888 and selecting option 2.

The center asks that donors refrain from giving blood if:

They have had a fever, chills, new loss of smell or taste, cough, body aches, fatigue or sore throat in the last 48 hours;

They are currently waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test because they felt sick;

They have reason to believe they might be sick with COVID-19.

For the safety of the center’s donors and staff, only donors with appointments are permitted in the center. Donors must wear face covering to enter the facility.