For UCLA employees, the 11-day winter break closure includes four university-paid holidays (Dec. 23, 26 and 30, and Jan. 2, 2023) and three non-holidays (Dec. 27, 28 and 29).

For information about using vacation days or compensatory time for those non-holidays, the campus human resources page has more inforamtion about the closure or you can read the FAQ.

To reduce operating costs and allow most employees to take a break, all administrative, business and finance operations and support services in the administrative vice chancellor and vice chancellor/chief financial officer organizations will be closed during this time, with some exceptions.

This season we all are experiencing three public health challenges: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. These viruses are of great concern to our communities and amplify the need for continued vigilance when it comes to avoiding illness. Please refer to UCLA’s updated COVID-19 safety reminders for winter break.

Below are several reminders as campus prepares for the winter closure:

Police and emergency response: The University of California Police Department police and other incident responders will maintain emergency response capabilities during the closure. Campus police will provide 24-hour patrols, take police reports and provide EMS responses. Safe-travel escorts will be available from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. nightly.

UCLA Health system: Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will remain open, and other health system facilities will continue to operate during the break

Buildings and facilities: Most campus buildings will be closed. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning will be turned off in unoccupied buildings and reduced in those that are primarily unoccupied but will remain on in facilities housing research and other projects that require them. UCLA Facilities Management will provide services for buildings remaining open and will be available continuously through their trouble call center, reachable at 310-825-9236, or through their service request portal.

COVID-19 testing: While COVID test vending machines and some distribution sites may be operating during holidays, some dates will not have test kit collection or lab processing. For a list of dates and times, see the UCLA Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center’s holiday break page.

View the full list of campus services and operations available during the closure.

If you have further questions about your department’s holiday-closure plans, contact your supervisor. For questions regarding application of personnel policies, campus employees may contact their departmental HR representative or campus human resources employee relations consultant. UCLA Health employees may contact Jane Miller in UCLA Health Human Resources at janemiller@mednet.ucla.edu.