UCLA has earned a gold rating through the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, highlighting the university’s efforts in improving campus sustainability. The rating was determined through the association’s Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, or STARS, reporting process.

Some notable aspects that helped UCLA earn the gold STARS rating include the Semel Healthy Campus Initiative Center, a comprehensive initiative working to boost campus health and to integrate planetary and human health in collaboration with sustainability, and the campus’s commitment to sustainable practices in supply chains for UCLA-licensed products.

UCLA earned especially high ratings for diversity and affordability, incentives for developing sustainability courses, workplace health and safety, and sustainable dining, among others.