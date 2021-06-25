Beginning on July 1, UCLA Library Special Collections must temporarily vacate and close the Ahmanson-Murphy Reading Room, located in the Charles E. Young Research Library, to accommodate critical infrastructure work in a number of service and collection storage areas.

This closure will clear the way for the installation of a new energy efficient humidity control system on the A Level of the Young Research Library. Based on the current construction timeline, work will be completed to coincide with the start of the fall quarter.

For the remainder of June, there will be limited seating and hours for researchers who may need immediate access to physical materials. These openings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for current UCLA students, faculty and staff with valid BruinCards. Please email spec-coll@library.ucla.edu to make a reservation.

After July 1, the reading room will be closed for construction.

Visit UCLA Library for more information.