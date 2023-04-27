Calling all lovers of poetry and planetariums: The 2023 UCLA Meteorite Gallery Poetry Contest has finally landed. All applicants are encouraged to submit up to three poems about interplanetary collision-related bodies or themes, including meteorites, asteroids, the early solar system, impacts, tektites … don ’t be afraid to be creative! All forms of poetry are accepted, such as haikus, sonnets, limericks, free verse and others.

The top 10 poems will be published on the UCLA Meteorite Collection website and the top three will earn a physical space in the Meteorite Gallery itself. All submissions must be sent by May 31 to Alan Rubin, prolific author, curator of the UCLA Meteorite Collection and judge for the 2023 competition.