The Council for Advancement and Support of Education, a global nonprofit association dedicated to educational advancement professionals, has recognized five of UCLA communications’ efforts on its 2022 regional best-of list.
These projects earned a spot on the Best of District VII Awards roundup:
- The social media team was honored in the “COVID Campaigns/Initiatives” category.
- UCLA Strategic Communications was cited for its Bar Raiser series was honored in the “Leadership: Talent Management Initiatives” category.
- The redesign of UCLA.edu was recognized in the “Marketing (Websites/Institutional)” category.
- The Bruin Bound welcome video was honored as one of the top “Videos: Student Audience (Short).”
- The UCLA Magazine story “A COVID Crisis Comes to Light,” which won a national silver award from the council earlier in 2022, received recognition in the “Writing: COVID-related category.”