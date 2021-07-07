In preparation for fall quarter, UCLA Transportation anticipates a substantial increase of employees returning to campus, resulting in higher parking demand. To manage the parking demand and guarantee each customer’s monthly parking permit’s original location, permits must be repurchased by July 30.

Although permits must be purchased by July 30, customers may select a future start date up to Jan. 3, 2022. This will allow them to designate their parking permit to be active upon their return to campus.

For those working a hybrid telework schedule, daily discounted parking is an excellent option if one comes to campus fewer than 14 times a month. The daily parking option is available to all University employees and can be purchased online via payroll deduction. Daily discounted permits may only be purchased for same-day use and should be obtained before arriving on campus through the Bruin ePermit Portal.

As campus activity and operations increase, UCLA Transportation anticipates a significant increase in parking demand and cannot guarantee available space in customers’ preferred parking structure or lot with a daily discounted parking permit. Contact UCLA Transportation with any questions at transportation@ts.ucla.edu or at 310-794-7433.