The UCPath system will be unavailable to all UC employees for several days in December, while UCPath transitions to a new web hosting provider. The outage will take place Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. until Dec. 14 at 6 a.m.

During this outage, employees will not have any access to UCPath. This means they will not have access to view or download pay statements, view or download W-2s, view leave balances or conduct employee self-service actions, such as signing up for direct deposit or electronically enrolling in benefits because of a qualifying life event (e.g., marriage, birth of a baby).

Employees can prepare for this outage by viewing and printing paystubs and W-2s prior to the outages, if they will require copies of these documents. Employees can also get employment verifications in advance.

During the outages, the UCPath Center is available to assist with questions related to benefits, including providing forms for benefits enrollment for new hires and registering a qualifying life event.

The UCPath Center can be reached by calling 855-982-7284, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or by visiting the UCPath website 24/7 and submitting a question by clicking the “Ask UCPath” button. For any other questions, please contact UCLA’s Central Resource Unit.