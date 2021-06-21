Following President Biden’s June 17 announcement that Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday, Dr. Michael Drake, president of the University of California, announced that Juneteenth will be added to the university’s calendar of holidays. Juneteenth is a day recognizing and celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

While Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, this year the University of California will observe the holiday on June 28. Starting in 2022, the university will observe the holiday according to the federal calendar.

“Juneteenth offers an important moment to acknowledge our nation’s troubled history and to honor the courage and achievement of African Americans in the face of longstanding adversity,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said. “We encourage every member of the UCLA community to use this day to consider what they can do to advance equity, inclusion and genuine belonging for all.”