The UCPath system will be unavailable to all University of California employees twice during April and May, while UC San Diego, UCSD Medical and UC San Francisco transition to UCPath.

The first outage will be from Wednesday, April 29 at 10 p.m. until Tuesday, May 5 at 8 a.m. The second will occur from Friday, May 22 at 10 p.m. until Thursday, May 28 at 8 a.m.

During these outages, employees will not have any access to UCPath. This means they will not have access to view or download pay statements, view or download W-2s, view leave balances and employee self-service actions, such as signing up for direct deposit or electronically enrolling in benefits because of a qualifying life event.

UC employees are encouraged to view and print paystubs and W-2s prior to the outages if they will require copies of these documents. Also, people can get employment verifications in advance.

During the outages, the UCPath Center is available to assist with questions related to benefits, including providing forms for benefits enrollment for new hires and registering a qualifying life event. Employees can contact UCPath Center by visiting the website and submit a question by clicking the “Ask UCPath Center” button.

For any other questions, please contact UCLA’s Central Resource Unit.