Did you know that students and employees who have permanent or temporary mobility issues may be eligible for a complimentary paratransit service? Provided by UCLA Transportation, BruinAccess offers curb-to-curb rides from most points within and near campus.

UCLA Transportation works in collaboration with the UCLA Center for Accessible Education and Employee Disability Management Services to determine eligibility for the service.Vans are wheelchair accessible and are available on demand using the TripShot app found in the App Store or on Google Play.

Qualified riders can use BruinAccess on weekdays during the academic year from 7:30 a.m. to midnight, and during the summer from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The BruinAccess service area is south of Sunset Boulevard, east of Veteran Avenue, north of Wilshire Boulevard and west of Hilgard Avenue. Seats are filled on a first-to-respond, first-served basis.

Visit the BruinAccess page on the UCLA Transportation website to learn more.