Prepare for some potentially more-tangled drives around Westwood this summer, as crews work on the highly anticipated Metro Purple Line’s subway station, which is scheduled to open in 2027. The work will significantly affect traffic on Wilshire Boulevard on weekends.

Temporary and partial street closures will be implemented on Wilshire Boulevard between Veteran Avenue and Westwood Boulevard through October. The closures will be between 11 p.m. on Fridays and 6 a.m. on Mondays for 14 weekends.

Once the station box is decked over, construction can continue underground, and traffic will once again flow across all lanes on Wilshire Boulevard.

The schedule is subject to change. For more information on Metro’s purple line extension or the latest construction impacts, visit the Purple Line extension transit project page.