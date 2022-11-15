Thirty-nine UCLA faculty members were named among world’s most influential researchers in the sciences and social sciences today.
The Highly Cited Researchers list, compiled annually by analytics firm Clarivate, identifies scholars whose work has been cited most often in papers published by other researchers in their fields over the past decade. Those chosen for the 2022 list have authored studies that rank in the top 1% in the number of scholarly citations worldwide. Several UCLA scholars were among the most highly cited researchers in more than one of the list’s 22 research categories.
“The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies and celebrates exceptional individual researchers at UCLA who are having a significant impact on the research community as evidenced by the rate at which their work is being cited by their peers,” said David Pendlebury, head of research analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate. “These individuals are helping to transform human ingenuity into our world’s greatest breakthroughs — and it is an honor to celebrate their achievements.”
Current UCLA faculty members named to the list, along with their primary UCLA research field or fields, are:
Nasim Annabi, chemical and biomolecular engineering
Matthew Budoff, medicine
Jun Chen, bioengineering
Bartosz Chmielowski, medicine
Giovanni Coppola, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
Xiangfeng Duan, inorganic chemistry
Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering
David Eisenberg, biochemistry
Richard Finn, medicine
Gregg Fonarow, medicine
Edward Garon, medicine
Daniel Geschwind, neurology
T. Gonen, biological chemistry
Michael Green, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
Sander Greenland, statistics and epidemiology
Steve Horvath, biostatistics and human genetics
Elaine Hsiao, integrative biology
Yu Huang, materials science and engineering
Michael Jerrett, environmental health sciences
Richard Kaner, inorganic chemistry
Baljit Khakh, physiology
Nathan Kraft, ecology and evolutionary biology
David Liebeskind, neurology
Yuzhang Li, chemical and biomolecular engineering
Aldons Lusis, medicine
Carol Mangione, medicine
Bengt Muthen, education
Aydogan Ozcan, electrical engineering
Mason Porter, mathematics
Steven Reise, psychology
Antoni Ribas, medicine
Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology
Jeffrey Saver, neurology
Michael Sawaya, molecular biology
Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology
Marc Suchard, human genetics
Christopher Tang, business administration
Edward Wright, astronomy
Yang Yang, materials science and engineering