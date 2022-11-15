Thirty-nine UCLA faculty members were named among world’s most influential researchers in the sciences and social sciences today.

The Highly Cited Researchers list, compiled annually by analytics firm Clarivate, identifies scholars whose work has been cited most often in papers published by other researchers in their fields over the past decade. Those chosen for the 2022 list have authored studies that rank in the top 1% in the number of scholarly citations worldwide. Several UCLA scholars were among the most highly cited researchers in more than one of the list’s 22 research categories.

“The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies and celebrates exceptional individual researchers at UCLA who are having a significant impact on the research community as evidenced by the rate at which their work is being cited by their peers,” said David Pendlebury, head of research analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate. “These individuals are helping to transform human ingenuity into our world’s greatest breakthroughs — and it is an honor to celebrate their achievements.”

Current UCLA faculty members named to the list, along with their primary UCLA research field or fields, are:

Nasim Annabi, chemical and biomolecular engineering

Matthew Budoff, medicine

Jun Chen, bioengineering

Bartosz Chmielowski, medicine

Giovanni Coppola, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences

Xiangfeng Duan, inorganic chemistry

Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering

David Eisenberg, biochemistry

Richard Finn, medicine

Gregg Fonarow, medicine

Edward Garon, medicine

Daniel Geschwind, neurology

T. Gonen, biological chemistry

Michael Green, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences

Sander Greenland, statistics and epidemiology

Steve Horvath, biostatistics and human genetics

Elaine Hsiao, integrative biology

Yu Huang, materials science and engineering

Michael Jerrett, environmental health sciences

Richard Kaner, inorganic chemistry

Baljit Khakh, physiology

Nathan Kraft, ecology and evolutionary biology

David Liebeskind, neurology

Yuzhang Li, chemical and biomolecular engineering

Aldons Lusis, medicine

Carol Mangione, medicine

Bengt Muthen, education

Aydogan Ozcan, electrical engineering

Mason Porter, mathematics

Steven Reise, psychology

Antoni Ribas, medicine

Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology

Jeffrey Saver, neurology

Michael Sawaya, molecular biology

Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology

Marc Suchard, human genetics

Christopher Tang, business administration

Edward Wright, astronomy

Yang Yang, materials science and engineering