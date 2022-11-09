In advance of movie award season, the Hammer Musuem at UCLA will screen 10 of the year's most important and critically acclaimed films as it hosts the Los Angeles presentation of MoMA Contenders.

The series begins Nov. 30 with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which will be introduced by writer and director Rian Johnson. Other highlights include “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Dec. 6), “The Whale” (Dec. 7) and “Sr.” (Dec. 12). The series closes Dec. 15 with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” which will be introduced by the director.

Filmmakers and cast members will participate in post-screening conversations at several of the events. All screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. and take place at the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum. The program is oganized by The Museum of Modern Art, New York.

For the complete list of movies and ticket information, read the full announcement (PDF) from the Hammer Museum at UCLA.