UCLA has chosen Alfred “Alfee” Reft as head coach of the women’s volleyball team. He led UC San Diego to its first-ever NCAA championship semifinal appearance this year as associate head coach.



Reft is a seasonal assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team under UCLA alumnus Karch Kiraly. Reft, who has been a player and coach on the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams, also has Big Ten Conference experience. He was an assistant at the University of Illinois from 2018-19 and the University of Minnesota from 2010-12.

“Alfee is one of the brightest young volleyball minds in the country and a proven winner,” said Martin Jarmond, UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Director of Athletics. “After leading his prior team to a Final Four finish in the NCAA Tournament and having four seasons of Big Ten coaching experience, I am confident he will add to the storied legacy of our volleyball program. We are delighted to welcome him into our Bruin family.”

Read the full story about Reft at the UCLA Athletics website.