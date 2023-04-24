The roster of artists has been chosen for “Made in L.A. 2023: Acts of Living,” the sixth iteration of the biennial exhibition at the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

The exhibition, set to take place October 1 through December 31, highlights the practices of artists working throughout greater Los Angeles, and it situates art as an expanded field of culture that is entangled with everyday life, community networks, queer affect, and indigenous and diasporic histories.

“Made in L.A. 2023: Acts of Living” takes its title from a quote by the renowned Los Angeles artist Noah Purifoy, which is inscribed on a plaque at the Watts Towers: “One does not have to be a visual artist to utilize creative potential. Creativity can be an act of living, a way of life, and a formula for doing the right thing.”

The artists for 2023 are:

Marcel Alcalá

Michael Alvarez

AMBOS: Art Made Between Opposite Sides

Jackie Amézquita

Teresa Baker

Luis Bermudez

Sula Bermúdez-Silverman

Jibz Cameron

Melissa Cody

Emmanuel Louisnord Desir

Victor Estrada

Nancy Evans

Pippa Garner

Ishi Glinsky

Vincent Enrique Hernandez

Dan Herschlein

Jessie Homer French

Akinsanya Kambon

Kyle Kilty

Young Joon Kwak

Kang Seung Lee

Tidawhitney Lek

Los Angeles Contemporary Archive

Maria Maea

Erica Mahinay

Mas Exitos

Dominique Moody

Paige Jiyoung Moon

Esteban Ramón Pérez

Page Person

Roksana Pirouzmand

Ryan Preciado

Devin Reynolds

Miller Robinson

Guadalupe Rosales

Christopher Suarez

Joey Terrill

Chiffon Thomas

Teresa Tolliver

The exhibition is organized by Diana Nawi and Pablo José Ramírez, with Ashton Cooper, LuceCuratorial Fellow.