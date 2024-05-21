Berry Gordy, founder of the iconic record label and hit-making enterprise Motown, has pledged $5 million to establish the UCLA Berry Gordy Music Industry Center. The new center, launching in the 2024–25 academic year, positions the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music’s new music industry degree program as a national leader.

“I’m thrilled to create a center that helps students at UCLA prepare for careers in the music industry,” said Gordy. “These students will be the future innovators, artists and executives that will lead us through the 21st century. Students need a solid educational foundation that will build their skills while also expanding their minds.”

Read the full news release on the Herb Alpert School of Music website.

