An informal survey of climate experts by the Guardian found that hundreds of scientists with the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change now expect the world to reach at least 2.5° C of warming.

On Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m PT, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain will discuss where he agrees and disagrees with both the public discussion and his scientific colleagues, and provide context about the chances of reaching certain targets.

Join the live, on-the-record Q&A to submit questions in the chat, or draw from the recording, which will be available at the same link immediately after the event.

YouTube ‘Office Hours’ with Daniel Swain:

Friday, May 10

10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET