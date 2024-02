DeShaun Foster, a former UCLA and NFL running back who has spent the past seven seasons as the Bruins’ running backs coach, will be UCLA’s new football head coach, UCLA Athletics Director Martin Jarmond announced today.

Foster, who also served as UCLA’s associate head coach in 2023, has 11 years of collegiate coaching experience, including 10 at UCLA and a season at Texas Tech.

Read the full story on the UCLA Athletics website.