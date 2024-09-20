This week, the UCLA Latina Futures, 2050 Lab presents the free webinar “Women of Color in the 2024 Election: Preferences and Power,” moderated by Celia Lacayo, assistant director of the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center (watch below).

Lacayo studies race and ethnicity, immigration, political behavior, and media. The conversation provides deep insights into the evolving dynamics of American democracy and the influential role of women of color in the political process.

“We will explore how women of color are influencing policy debates and electoral outcomes, and driving change on issues like immigration, reproductive rights, climate justice and other issues. We know that intersectionality informs the political choices and activism of women of color, and we’ll be discussing how race, gender, class, and other identities may intersect and help determine the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.”