The UCLA Film & Television Archive welcomes the new year with a big screen lineup including the beauty, glamor and romance of Classical Hollywood; recent preservations and television treasures with suspense, comedy, song and early videotape in NBC’s living color; global cinema; overlooked pre-Code Hollywood; screenings from the “Making Waves” and “Family Flicks” series; award-winning feature-length and short films; and more — as well as conversations with special in-person guests.

“The Archive opens 2024 with breathtaking and eye-opening screenings,” said May Hong HaDuong, director of the Archive, a division of UCLA Library. “This season’s diverse public programming includes a series highlighting the incomparable talent of Greta Garbo, a beloved television series set in neo-noir Los Angeles — “The Rockford Files” — and the amazing contributions of women in front and behind the screen with a collection of works by Southeast Asian women filmmakers in “Unsettling Landscape: Experimental Films by Southeast Asian Women Filmmakers.”

In-person screenings are held at the Billy Wilder Theater. All programs are free through June 2024, thanks to a gift from an anonymous donor.

Jan. 19–March 24

Then Came Garbo …

The season starts Jan. 19 with the opening of “Then Came Garbo...,” an eight-night survey of the talent and mystique that made Greta Garbo the supreme icon of Classic Hollywood. Live music will complement the silent films.

Jan. 20–March 23

Archive Television Treasures

On Jan. 20, explore the television career of the master of suspense in “‘Good Evening’: Alfred Hitchcock on Television.” On Feb. 24, view the earliest known entertainment program to survive on color videotape as part of “Preserving Historic Color Videotape: Mr. Television (a.k.a. Milton Berle) and Friends,” featuring Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie and more, with an in-person presentation by engineer David Crosthwait of DC Video covering the significant technical challenges in recovering this historic broadcast. On March 23, enjoy a trilogy of episodes from the beloved Emmy-winning 1970s television series, “The Rockford Files,” starring James Garner alongside music superstar Isaac Hayes, Academy Award winner Louis Gossett Jr. and Grammy-winning icon Dionne Warwick.

Jan. 27

Unsettling Landscape: Experimental Films by Southeast Asian Filmmakers

Showcasing short films and videos that critically engage with questions of land, landscape and the myriad forms of mediation that have been used to capture their image, “Unsettling Landscape: Experimental Films by Southeast Asian Women Filmmakers” features a collection of recent works by and conversation with Southeast Asian women filmmakers, moderated by UCLA professor Jasmine Nadua Trice.

Jan. 28

Archive Talks

The series continues to pair leading historians and scholars with screenings. Alison Macor, author of “Making The Best Years of Our Lives: The Hollywood Classic That Inspired a Nation,” offers insights into the production and reception of “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946), which garnered eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Feb. 2–10

Save the Man

The series includes an assembly of titles showcasing an overlooked trend in pre-Code Hollywood — studio films that openly confronted the contemporary consequences of the nation’s fraught history with Indigenous peoples after they were granted citizenship in 1924.

Feb. 16–March 15

Animalia

Five evenings of “animalia” focus on creatures both wild and domestic. Through classic films, documentaries, animated children’s films and short works, the series highlights how human and animal interactions reveal our values, love, trust and connection.

Feb. 25

Between Remembered and Forgotten: Haunted Women, Distorted Memory

Continuing with the second UCLA AMIA Student Chapter Takeover, the UCLA student chapter of the Association of Moving Image Archivists presents this exploration of film representations of haunted women as emblems of memory work.

Feb. 23—March 16

Making Waves

The program shares films in conversation with artists from traditionally underrepresented communities, highlighting their craft as they work to expand their vision of what’s possible on screen. On Feb. 23, a screening of “I’m No Longer Here” (2019) connects cultures with a story filmed in Mexico and the U.S., including a Q&A conversation with director Fernando Frías de la Parra. On March 1 and 2, “Spotlight on: The Brazilian Filmmakers Collective” showcases the different work, styles and genres explored by the collective’s filmmakers, who will be in conversation over two nights. On March 16, filmmaker Jarreau Carrillo presents Jonas Carpignano’s “A Ciambra” (Italy, 2017), handpicked by Carrillo to screen alongside his own short film “The Vacation” (2022).

To view the complete winter 2024 calendar of events and details, visit cinema.ucla.edu.