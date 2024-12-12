The UCLA Film & Television Archive, which marks its 60th anniversary in 2025, welcomes the new year with a winter lineup of public programs inviting audiences to connect with the past and celebrate the art of storytelling. This season offers engaging experiences for all, with rarely screened classic gems, retrospectives, family flicks, international cinema, TV treasures, iconic animation, film heritage tributes and celebrations, featuring special in-person guests and more.

“The Archive is committed to preserving and sharing the stories that shape our cultural landscape. We are excited to present this celebration of creativity and legacy, as well as feature programs allowing reflection and diverse storytelling,” said May Hong HaDuong, director of the Archive, a division of UCLA Library.

This winter’s calendar of events includes an evening with the beloved television character Lt. “Columbo,” which starred Peter Falk, and several series reflecting on works from French New Wave filmmaker Luc Moullet, groundbreaking director Michelle Parkerson and trailblazer Ida Lupino. A special evening will celebrate the life of professor emeritus and former dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, Robert Rosen, who made immeasurable contributions to film preservation as the first director of the UCLA Film & Television Archive.

Celebrating Ivan Dixon

The season opens with Going My Own Way: Celebrating Ivan Dixon, (1931–2008) a three-day celebration from Jan. 17–19 that honors Dixon (1931–2008), a prolific actor, director and producer who was part of a generation of Black actors advocating for more professional opportunities and nuanced roles. The series features the world premiere of the 35 mm restoration of “The Spook Who Sat by the Door” (U.S., 1973), “Nothing but a Man” (U.S, 1964) and “Infiltrating Hollywood: The Rise and Fall of the Spook Who Sat by the Door” (U.S., 2011). The television programs screening includes “The Big Tall Wish” from “The Twilight Zone” (U.S., 1960), “Frederick Douglass: Slave and Statesman” (U.S., 1983) and “The Sty of the Blind Pig” from “Hollywood Television Theatre” (U.S., 1974). Special in-person guests on Jan. 17 include professor Christine Acham of the University of Hawaii; Dixon’s daughter Nomathande Dixon; Robin D.G. Kelley, a UCLA distinguished professor; Natiki Hope Pressley, the daughter of Sam Greenlee; and actor J.A. Preston.

Luc Moullet: A Retrospective

One of the season’s highlights is the five-night retrospective (Jan. 24 to Feb. 9.) dedicated to the key works of French film critic-turned-director Luc Moullet. Many of the films shown will be new digital restorations. Moullet, who began his career writing for “Cahiers du Cinéma,” gained early recognition for his insights into pulpy masters such as Samuel Fuller and Fritz Lang. Now, in his late 80s, Moullet has quietly built a career creating features, shorts and documentaries that are both humorously infectious and charmingly human.

Peter Falk as Columbo

On Jan. 25, the Archive will screen two classic episodes of the beloved original “Columbo” series, starring Emmy-winning actor Peter Falk. The event, part of the Archive Television Treasures, includes the superb first entry of the series, “Murder by the Book’” (U.S., 1971), directed by Steven Spielberg, rare commercials from the era and a clip of Falk’s Emmy acceptance speech from 1972.

Family Flicks

The popular matinee series Family Flicks continues from Jan. 26 to April 13, showcasing new and classic family-friendly films from around the world. Copresented with the Hammer Museum at UCLA, this series aims to provide a delightful cinematic experience for families.

Spotlight on Ida Lupino, including the Special Screening: Restoration World Premiere of Lupino-directed Noir Television Drama

Showcasing the unique career of Ida Lupino, the “Spotlight on Ida Lupino” weekend (Feb. 14 and 15) will celebrate her contributions as both an actor and director. Beginning Feb. 14, the program will feature the rarely screened gem “The Bigamist” (U.S., 1953), considered the first Hollywood sound feature directed by its female star. The following day, Feb. 15, will feature the program “Ida Lupino and the Small Screen” with an in-person Q&A with Alexandra Seros, author of “Ida Lupino, Forgotten Auteur: From Film Noir to the Director’s Chair,” moderated by Maya Montañez Smukler, Archive Research and Study Center Officer, and a screening of “This is Your Life: Ida Lupino” (U.S., 1958). It will also feature original commercials and “Mr. Adams and Eve” episode “Howard and Eve and Ida” (U.S., 1958), which has undergone new digital preservation from original 35 mm negatives. Additionally, the screening will include the restoration world premiere of a Lupino-directed noir television drama.

Archive Talks: No Way Out

Archive Talks, which pairs leading historians and scholars with screenings of the moving image media that is the focus of their writing and research, will feature a discussion on Feb. 16, accompanying the screening of the pioneering film “No Way Out” (U.S., 1950). The film, which was controversial upon its release for its graphic exploration of racial violence, will be introduced by UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Associate Professor Ellen C. Scott, author of “Cinema Civil Rights” (Rutgers University Press, 2015). The in-person Q&A with Scott will provide audiences with new insights, interpretations and contexts surrounding this significant work.

Documenting Michelle

On Feb. 21 and 22, the program “Documenting Michelle” will showcase the remarkable five-decade career of American writer, performance artist and filmmaker Michelle Parkerson, who will sit for a Q&A on both nights of this retrospective. Her vital work, which has often gone under the radar, explores the lives of “Black women who define their own criteria for success in their particular art form,” said Ada Griffin, from her interview with Parkerson for “Artist and Influence,” Vol. 17. As part of the wave of “New Black Cinema” in the early 1980s, Parkerson is known for creating authentic, nuanced stories about Black and queer life.

Legacy Project Screening Series

From Feb. 23 to March 15, the Legacy Project Screening Series will present three programs featuring works from the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project, the largest publicly accessible collection of LGBTQ+ films in the world. The series will kick off on Feb. 23 with the “Gay Girls Riding Club” program, showcasing new digital restorations of four camp classics: “Always on Sunday” (U.S., 1962), “The Roman Springs on Mrs. Stone” (U.S., 1963), “The Spy on the Fly” (U.S., 1967) and “What Really Happened to Baby Jane” (U.S., 1963). On Feb. 29, the program will feature a screening of “Brother to Brother” (U.S., 2004). March 15 brings the West Coast restoration premiere of “Pink Narcissus” (U.S., 1971), featuring an in-person Q&A with Michael Kelly McKaig, author of the forthcoming publication “James Bidgood: Dreamlands.”

Disclosure: A Trans Re-Reading of American Cinema

The series “Disclosure: A Trans Re-Reading of American Cinema” will run from March 1–30, screening seven films cited in the groundbreaking documentary “Disclosure” (U.S., 2020) by director Sam Feder. The story examines transgender depictions in television through the lens of trans thinkers and creatives, including Laverne Cox (also an executive producer), Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Michaele Jaé Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton and Chaz Bono, to name a few. The series will include in-person appearances by key figures such as consultant Tre’vell Anderson, artist and filmmaker Zackary Drucker, editor Stacy Goldate, Feder, actor and creative consultant Jen Richards and producer Amy Scholder.

The Genius of Jay Ward: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Rarities and More (U.S., c. 1959–1970)

On March 8, animation enthusiasts are invited to a mega-mix tribute to iconic producer Jay Ward. The screening will feature beloved characters such as Rocky, Bullwinkle and Super Chicken, and rare gems from the Archive. Animation historian Jerry Beck and Amber Ward, vice president of Jay Ward Productions, will introduce this special evening.

A Tribute to Bob Rosen

On March 22, the Archive will honor the late Robert “Bob” Rosen, the founding director of the UCLA Film & Television Archive and former dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. This program will reflect on Rosen’s significant impact on the film community and express gratitude for his contributions, which made the impossible possible. The evening will include a screening of “Kiss Me Deadly” (U.S., 1955), an atomic-age noir film that continues to resonate as a cautionary tale for perilous times.

Food and Film

The season will conclude with the quarterly program from the Food and Film series, pairing cinematic experiences with culinary delights. On March 29, in partnership with legendary Bay Area chef, restaurateur and food activist Alice Waters, the Archive and the Hammer Museum copresent “The Automat” (U.S., 2021). This documentary, directed by Lisa Hurwitz, captures the nostalgia of the famed restaurant chain known for its unique self-service model, fostering a sense of community, optimism and egalitarianism. Both Waters and Hurwitz will be present for this special event.

Screenings held at the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum are free through June 2025, thanks to a gift from an anonymous donor.