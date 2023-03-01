The UCLA Film & Television Archive’s spring 2023 programs encompass a wide array of presentations: from classic to punk-fueled, new restorations to a world premiere, treasures from out of this world to films that made waves.

With the “Orphan Film Symposium: All-Television Edition” (April 21–23), the Archive will give audiences a chance to experience lost, neglected, forgotten, rare and underseen works for TV.

And a new series, called “Making Waves” will highlight artists from historically marginalized communities, with filmmakers Walter Thompson-Hernández, Zeinabu irene Davis, Kayla Abuda Galang, Julie Ha and Eugene Yi and others in attendance.

“Renewed partnerships and fresh opportunities abound this spring, with accomplished public programmer Amanda Salazar joining the Archive’s fantastic programming team and two exciting upcoming series, the ‘UCLA Celebration of Iranian Cinema’ and ‘Imagining Indigenous Cinema: New Voices, New Visions,’” said May Hong HaDuong, director of the Archive, a division of UCLA Library.

Spring programming begins April 1 with the first of a two-part series, “Beth B: A Retrospective,” presenting films by one of the central figures of the New York art and film scenes since the 1970s; and the calendar concludes June 24 with ‘Directed by Ida Lupino: Macabre Television,” which will highlight three 1960s episodes directed by the woman who became known as the TV industry’s “female Hitchcock.”

In-person screenings are held at the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. (map). All programs are free through June 2023, thanks to a gift from an anonymous donor.

Visit the UCLA Film & Television Archive events page for the full spring 2023 calendar.