As the UCLA men’s basketball team prepares to hit the hardwood in the Final Four this weekend, prominent sports venues and landmarks throughout the Los Angeles area will shine in blue and gold tonight.

Campus landmarks Royce Hall and Powell Library have already been bathed in in blue and gold lights.

Other locations include:

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena

Dodger Stadium

Banc of California Stadium

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Los Angeles City Hall and the U.S. Bank tower in downtown Los Angeles

The pylons at Los Angeles International Airport

The ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier (from dusk until 11:35 p.m.) with a live feed available to watch the lighting program at pacpark.com/live

Danial Johnson Rose Bowl in blue and gold.

UCLA will face No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Final Four on Saturday, April 3, on CBS at 5:30 p.m.

UCLA leads all schools with 11 NCAA men’s basketball championships and ranks second with 119 overall NCAA championships, its most recent coming March 21 in men’s water polo.