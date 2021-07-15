The Hammer Museum at UCLA announced today that Kandis Williams will receive the $100,000 Mohn Award honoring artistic excellence, in conjunction with “Made in L.A. 2020: a version.” The museum will also produce a monograph of Williams’ work as part of the Mohn Award. Monica Majoli will receive the career achievement award honoring brilliance and resilience, and MR. WASH will receive the public recognition award, as chosen by visitors to the Made in L.A. 2020 exhibition at both the Hammer Museum and The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. Majoli and MR. WASH will each receive $25,000.

Funded by Los Angeles philanthropists and art collectors Jarl and Pamela Mohn, the Mohn Award has been given to artists with each edition of the Made in L.A. biennial, which began in 2012. In conjunction with this year’s awards, the Mohns have committed an additional $5.15 million to create two endowments to support future Mohn Awards, the Made in L.A. exhibitions, and acquisitions of emerging or under-recognized artists.

“Kandis Williams challenges the status quo with not only her art practice but also in her writing and publishing work. The Mohn Award celebrates the clarity and strength of her polymath voice,” said Ann Philbin, director of the Hammer Museum. “The career achievement award recognizes Monica Majoli’s contributions as an integral part of the Los Angeles art community as artist and teacher. And it’s no surprise that MR. WASH’s heartfelt paintings resonated with our visitors who voted him their favorite artist for the public recognition award. We are thrilled to honor these three artists and their work. I am also full of gratitude for Jarl and Pamela Mohn, who have been so committed to the Los Angeles art community through their continuing support of Made in L.A. and this incredible trio of awards.”

The Mohn Award is among the largest art prizes in the world. The award, along with the career achievement award and public recognition award, is dedicated to recognizing the work of emerging and under-recognized artists based out of the greater Los Angeles region.

“It is still so exhilarating to discover new art and artists through each edition of Made in L.A. After five iterations, Pamela and I remain unwaveringly dedicated to supporting emerging L.A. artists by funding these awards and supporting the exhibition. Our gift will ensure the Mohn Awards and biennials continue to be an important part of that support system for the brilliant Made in L.A. artists,” Jarl Mohn said.

“Made in L.A. 2020: a version” was organized by independent curators Myriam Ben Salah and Lauren Mackler, with the Hammer’s Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi, assistant curator of performance, in partnership with The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. The exhibition is on view through Aug. 1.

