“MoMA Contenders 2021” marks the return of the series in person at the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

The series, which is organized by the Museum of Modern Art, offers audiences unique opportunities to see 2021’s most important and groundbreaking films just before awards season. Screenings are followed by intimate and revealing conversations with filmmakers and surprise guests. Marking the series’ seventh year at the Hammer, “MoMA Contenders 2021” features 10 nights of film from Jan. 5 through Jan. 27, 2022.

Opening the series at the Hammer on Jan. 5 is “tick, tick... BOOM!” starring Andrew Garfield, who will be a part of a post-screening discussion. Other highlights include “King Richard” with actor Aunjanue Ellis on Jan. 12, “Dune” with director Denis Villeneuve on Jan. 13, “C’Mon C’mon” with director Mike Mills on Jan. 18, and the documentary “The Velvet Underground” with director Todd Haynes on Jan. 27.

Schedule

All screenings begin at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5: “tick, tick... BOOM!” with Andrew Garfield

Tuesday, Jan. 11: “Zola” with Janicza Bravo and Taylour Paige

Wednesday, Jan. 12: “King Richard” with Aunjanue Ellis

Thursday, Jan. 13: “Dune” with Denis Villeneuve

Tuesday, Jan. 18: “C’mon C’mon” with Mike Mills

Wednesday, Jan. 19: “The Rescue”

Thursday, Jan. 20: “Licorice Pizza”

Tuesday, Jan. 25: “The Tragedy of MacBeth”

Wednesday, Jan. 26: “Benedetta”

Thursday, Jan. 27: “The Velvet Underground” with Todd Haynes

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. Visit the Hammer website for details and updates.