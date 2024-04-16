Actor, advocate and UCLA alumnus Sean Astin will deliver the keynote address at all three 2024 UCLA College commencement ceremonies, which are scheduled for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14, in Pauley Pavilion.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Westwood to speak to the class of 2024,” Astin said. “Graduating from UCLA was an incredibly proud moment in my life. I’m excited to celebrate alongside my fellow Bruins and offer some words of encouragement and inspiration as they begin their post-college journey.”

Astin, who transferred to UCLA from Los Angeles Valley College, graduated with honors in 1997, earning degrees in American literature and history.

Throughout his career, Astin has graced both the big and small screens with memorable performances. From inspiring audiences as the lead in the classic sports film “Rudy” to embarking on epic adventures as Samwise Gamgee in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, igniting imaginations in the timeless adventure “The Goonies” and entertaining in the romantic comedy “50 First Dates,” he has earned legions of fans worldwide.

Astin portrayed Bob Newby in the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” and currently can be seen on ABC’s “The Conners.” He has also lent his voice to various projects, including the TV series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.”

In addition to his acting career, Astin has served on the SAG-AFTRA national and Los Angeles local boards since 2021. Last year, he served on the SAG-AFTRA committee that negotiated a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, ultimately ending the union’s historic four-month strike.

Astin is a vocal advocate and volunteer for issues including climate activism, literacy, mental health awareness and civic engagement. His passion for mental health awareness is influenced by his late mother, Patty Duke, who wrote extensively about her experience with bipolar disorder and was an outspoken champion for mental health.

“Throughout his career, Sean Astin has inspired millions through his portrayal of passionate, brave and strong characters,” said Miguel García-Garibay, senior dean of the UCLA College and dean of physical sciences. “He brings those values into his own life, advocating not only alongside his fellow actors in the most recent actors’ strike but also for mental health resources in his community. We’re thrilled to have him share his wisdom with our graduating seniors.”