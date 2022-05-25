Inspired by a popular concert series, the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music will co-launch “Secret Chord Concerts,” which will bring live Jewish music straight to audiences’ desktops and mobile devices — starting June 1.

The Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience at UCLA and the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History developed the series, which is modeled after NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts.” Performances for “Secret Chord Concerts” are recorded live in front of audiences at the Weitzman in Philadelphia and in UCLA’s recording studio.

“Our shared vision of how music reflects all aspects of the American Jewish experience, from East Coast to West, guides this joint effort,” said Lorry Black, associate director of the Lowell Milken Center. “We’re excited to expand audiences for these outstanding musical artists and introduce new people to their incredible music.”

The first concert will air June 1 on the Facebook pages of the Weitzman Museum, the Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience. It will be available on-demand after the event on those pages, the Weitzman’s website and the Lowell Milken Center’s YouTube page.

“I’ve had the idea of a Jewish ‘Tiny Desk’ style series in my head for years,” said Dan Samuels, director of public programs for the Weitzman. “When people think of ‘Jewish music,’ they tend to think of klezmer, which itself is deeper, more nuanced, and less monolithic than many believe.”

