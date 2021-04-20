The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television will host the 11th annual Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel, in partnership with Swarovski. Sketch to Screen is a celebration of costume design and features designers who have been nominated for Academy Awards. The virtual event will take place on April 24 at 12 p.m.

This year’s panelists include Academy Award nominees Alexandra Byrne (“Emma.”), Massimo Cantini Parrini (“Pinocchio”), Bina Daigeler (“Mulan”) and Trish Summerville (“Mank”). Byrne, who won an Academy Award for “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” has been nominated six times. This is the first Academy Award nomination for Cantini Parrini, Daigeler and Summerville.

Each year on the eve of the Academy Awards, Deborah Nadoolman Landis, founding director of the David C. Copley Center for the Study of Costume Design, moderates a panel with the designers to discuss their work and the central role that costume designers play in cinematic storytelling and the creation of unforgettable characters.

Read more on the UCLA TFT website and register for the event.