All five of the costume designers nominated for Oscars in 2023 are slated to participate in the 13th annual Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. After two years as a virtual event, the will once again take place at the James Bridges Theater on the UCLA campus, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Sketch to Screen, a celebration of costume design and features, occurs annually on the eve of the Academy Awards. This year’s panelists are Jenny Beavan (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”), Ruth Carter (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Shirley Kurata (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Catherine Martin (“Elvis”) and Mary Zophres (“Babylon”).

Kurata, who is Oscar-nominated for the first time, will be making her Sketch to Screen debut, but all of the other panelists have made multiple previous appearances at the event. Beavan’s nomination this year is her 12th, and she has won three times; Carter has been nominated four times and won in 2019 for “Black Panther;” Martin has been nominated nine times and won four Oscars; and Zophres has been nominated four times.

The panel will be moderated by UCLA distinguished professor Deborah Nadoolman Landis, a costume designer and the founding director of the School of Theater Film and Television’s David C. Copley Center for Costume Design.

Sketch to Screen brings together some of the most creative minds in Hollywood, engaging panelists in thought-provoking discussion about the central role costume designers play in cinematic storytelling and the creation of unforgettable characters.

Last year’s Sketch to Screen panel was composed of Beavan, who won the award for her work on “Cruella,” and fellow nominees Massimo Cantini Parrini (“Cyrano”), Bob Morgan and Jacqueline West (“Dune”), Luis Sequeira (“Nightmare Alley”) and Paul Tazewell (“West Side Story”).