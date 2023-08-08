Key takeaways Admission of California students grew by 4.7% overall, with California community college admits increasing by approximately 9% .

Among admitted California-resident freshmen, 37% are from historically underrepresented groups — the highest proportion in more than three decades.

First-generation students represent nearly a third of admitted California freshmen and 46% of admitted community college transfer students. ​​​​​

UCLA admissions of California students increased 4.7% for fall 2023 over last year, including 163 more freshmen and 475 more transfer students. Overall, UCLA offered admission to nearly 12,800 high school seniors and 6,180 transfer applicants.

The campus also saw robust growth in admission of students from groups who have been historically underrepresented on campus, particularly Latino students. Admissions of California Latino freshmen increased by 8.3%, or 196 students, jumping to 28% of all admitted freshmen from 26% last year.

Among admitted California freshmen, the proportion of African American and American Indian students remained unchanged at 8% and 1%, respectively. Taken together, the proportion of admitted California-resident freshmen from historically underrepresented groups climbed to 37% from 35% last year. The 37% figure is the highest proportion of underrepresented students in a UCLA admitted class in more than three decades.

“We are delighted that UCLA continues to attract and admit highly qualified students from diverse socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds,” said Gary Clark, UCLA’s interim vice provost for enrollment management and executive director of undergraduate admission. “These numbers reflect our commitment to broaden access and opportunity for in-state students consistent with the goals set by the California Legislature and the University of California system.”

Those efforts also include the recent acquisitions of new properties in the South Bay and downtown Los Angeles, which will help UCLA better serve students and strengthen ties to the region’s diverse communities.

The socioeconomic diversity of admitted freshman and transfer students also remained strong. First-generation students — those who would be in the first generation of their families to graduate from a four-year college — represent nearly one-third of admitted California freshmen and 46% of prospective community college transfer students. In addition, 39% of California freshman admits come from low-income families, as do 52% of admitted transfer students.

Driven in part by UCLA’s and UC’s partnership with the California Community Colleges system, admission of transfer students from the community college system grew by approximately 9%, to 5,665 from 5,190 last year. The percentage of transfer students from historically underrepresented groups remained at 35% of all California admitted transfer students.

“Serving transfer students remains a top priority for UCLA and the UC system, and we are heartened that we were able to offer admission to more of these students, especially our California community college students,” Clark said. “While some may have attended multiple community colleges and others may have beeen admitted decades after completing high school, their ability, perspective and unique educational journeys contribute to the richness of our undergraduate experience. Transfer students who are admitted to UCLA are highly accomplished and ready to contribute and thrive in our community.”

Admissions data for all nine UC undergraduate campuses and the UC system are available from the University of California Office of the President.