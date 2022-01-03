A commitment of $1 million from UCLA alumna Shelly Carlin will endow the UCLA softball team’s head coach position. The gift is the largest ever to UCLA Athletics from a former Bruin female student-athlete.

The pledge follows UCLA’s launch of the Women of Westwood initiative, which honors the 50th anniversary of Title IX by encouraging alumni, fans and friends of UCLA Athletics to help build a sustainable future for women’s athletics programs.

Carlin, an Academic All-American in softball and a member of the 1982 Bruins team that won the NCAA championship, earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from UCLA. In recognition of the gift, the softball head coach position will now be known as the Shelly Carlin UCLA Head Softball Coach.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be part of the UCLA softball family,” Carlin said. “This gift reflects the special bond that all of us who played here have with the program. The tradition of excellence — not just on the field and in the classroom, but in life after college — is what makes UCLA softball so special. I’m excited for our program and can’t wait to see how future Bruins will make their mark on our legacy.”

