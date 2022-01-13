To support multiple initiatives in women’s sports and the department as a whole, UCLA Athletics has received a $1.3 million gift from from Mark Kalmansohn.

This donation establishes the Mark Kalmansohn UCLA Assistant Softball Coach Endowment, the seed gift to establish the Women of Westwood Endowment, and supports UCLA individual sports and the Wooden Athletic Fund, the general fund for UCLA Athletics.

This commitment follows UCLA’s launch of Women of Westwood, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Kalmansohn, a native of Los Angeles, is a former assistant U.S. Attorney and later practiced entertainment and intellectual property law, including at Kalmansohn & Andersen, LLP and he holds two degrees from UCLA.

"Mark’s support is incredible, and we can’t thank him enough for all he is doing to support our program, particularly our women’s programs and student-athletes,” said Martin Jarmond, UCLA's Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics. “When we launched Women of Westwood, it was our hope it would inspire members of the Bruin community to step up and support our commitment to empowering female student-athletes to achieve their goals. Mark answered our call, and we hope others will too.”

