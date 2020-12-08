UCLA Athletics will team up with Nike, Inc. to make Jordan Brand and Nike the Bruins’ official athletic footwear, apparel and equipment provider beginning July 1, 2021.

Under the six-year agreement in principle, Nike will supply uniforms, footwear, apparel and equipment to 22 of UCLA’s 25 varsity athletic teams, while Jordan Brand will outfit the football and men’s and women’s basketball programs with “Jumpman” products. With this agreement, UCLA becomes the only school to wear the Jumpman in the Pac-12 Conference and only the fifth university in the country to join forces with Jordan Brand on football, as well as both men’s and women’s basketball.

“Our student-athletes deserve every resource in their pursuit of excellence. We sought to work with the best in the world; that is Nike and Jordan Brand,” said Martin Jarmond, UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics. “I want to thank Chancellor Block for his leadership and support in establishing a relationship that will make the entire Bruin community proud.”

The contract will extend beyond outfitting some of the most iconic teams in collegiate athletics. NIKE, Inc. also will lend its support to UCLA Athletics’ student-athlete development programs, offer two summer internships per calendar year to UCLA students, and annually host a group of selected UCLA students at its headquarters for an educational experience.

“UCLA has a rich tradition of excellence on the court and field, as well as in the classroom,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president. “We are beyond excited to welcome UCLA into the family and are looking forward to partnering with some of the best athletes in the world.”

UCLA Athletics is a dominant force in collegiate athletics, with broad-based excellence exemplified by 118 NCAA team championships won by 20 teams over the last 70 years. UCLA owns the most NCAA team championships in men’s volleyball (19), softball (12), men’s basketball (11), women’s water polo (7) and beach volleyball (2). UCLA also owns one of the richest Olympic traditions of any university, with Bruin students and coaches combining to win 261 Olympic medals, including 133 Olympic Gold medals.

Officially-licensed UCLA x Nike gear and UCLA x Jordan gear will become available in fall 2021. The UCLA Store is the official retailer of UCLA Athletics and will be among the first to feature the new apparel.