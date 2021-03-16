Driven to act by an unprecedented combination of national challenges, UCLA is launching the Bruin Promise, an initiative to provide continuing education and career support to all UCLA graduates and certificate holders through free and paid classes, in addition to opportunities for alumni to teach and learn from each other.

Spearheaded by Alumni Affairs and UCLA Extension, the Bruin Promise is designed to equip and empower UCLA degree recipients to thrive in their personal and professional lives by granting access to cutting-edge training programs, thought-provoking lectures, career webinars and events, and a powerful network of UCLA alumni ready and able to help.

Course offerings include classes in business management, current events, arts, personal and professional development, education, engineering and digital technology, and are offered remotely to ensure accessibility for Bruins everywhere. All alumni have been contacted to make them aware of the offerings and to encourage enrollment. Special programming is included for those graduating in the years 2020 through 2023, the “COVID era.”

“In these trying times, we’ve made a commitment to our Bruins to not only provide them a great education, but also a lifetime warranty,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “The Bruin Promise is that we stay connected and offer our graduates the lifelong learning and tools they need to be successful in early, mid- and late stages of their careers.”

The Bruin Promise is a UCLA initiative associated with the Taskforce on Higher Education and Opportunity. UCLA and 35 other colleges and universities today announced the formation of this nationwide partnership to help deal with problems caused by the pandemic, income inequality, the changing nature of work, and levels of unemployment among recent college graduates nearly double those seen in the 2008 recession. The impact of these crises is falling unevenly across groups and disproportionately affecting students from disadvantaged communities.

Taskforce members, who are from public, private, two-year, and four-year institutions and represent 2.5 million students nationwide, are focused on three key goals: ensuring student success despite the worst recession since World War II, partnering with local communities, and reimagining how higher education is delivered.