Before and during Election Day — and as California and the nation assess the results — UCLA faculty members have been sharing their expertise in local and national media outlets. Their comments provide context about the process, the outcome and the impact of the vote.

A roundup of their insights follows; this page may be updated periodically.

For daily summaries of UCLA faculty comments in local, national and international media, visit UCLA In the News.

Electoral College math

Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative, UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, on KCAL-TV

“If Arizona continues to hold for Biden and if Michigan and Wisconsin go for Biden, and if Biden wins one of the two congressional seats. … If he picks up one of those, I believe that gets Biden to 270, assuming he wins Nevada and Hawaii.” (Yaroslavsky segment begins at approx. 3:00.)

Why election results might take days

Dan Thompson, assistant professor of political science, on KCBS-TV

“Election administrators have been focused on this issue for many, many months. And I think by and large … they’ve been preparing for exactly these types of concerns.”

The evolution of voting rights in California

Alisa Belinkoff Katz, fellow, UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy, in the Los Angeles Times

“Over the summer, I was part of a team at the UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy that began looking at the history of absentee voting in California, expecting to find a story line of steadily increasing voter access. But after poring over voting data, legislative digests, news stories and other documents, we found that California took explicit steps throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries that kept many working-class and nonwhite citizens from voting.”

The nation’s history of voter suppression

Tyrone Howard, professor of education and director of the Black Male Institute at UCLA, on KABC-TV

“Voter suppression is something that we have an unfortunate, ugly history around. ... So, what I think about is things like the literacy tax that said that blacks had to show that they could answer certain questions. And some of these questions were just absolutely absurd, such as how many jelly beans are in a jar.”

Voter choice and the economy

Lynn Vavreck, Marvin Hoffenberg Professor of American Politics and Public Policy, in the New York Times

“People’s views of the economy are always colored by party identification.”

The Latino vote

Sonja Diaz, founding director, UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Initiative, on KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“We need only look at the impact of the historic Latino voter impact in 2018 to get a sense of both participation this cycle, which was historic, both through early day and day-of voting. … We saw in 2018 that Latinos were decisive in a number of key races in L.A. County and Orange County, including those House districts with large Latino electorates that flipped from Republican control to Democratic control.” (Diaz’s segment begins at approx. 19:30.)

Matt Barreto, professor of political science and Chicana/o and Central American studies, on KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“There has been absolute growth in the Latino vote, and it is being fueled by young people. Whether you’re talking about here in California or some of the other stuff that we have been seeing in Arizona, in Texas. There are absolute huge numbers. And that is going to continue.” (Barreto’s segment begins at approx. 88:40.)

How the Supreme Court may shape environmental protections

Ann Carlson, professor of law, in The Hill

“With the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, it doesn’t seem hyperbolic to predict that the Supreme Court will be the most anti-environmental court in the modern era. Yet we need environmental protection now more than ever: intense hurricanes have bashed the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts all summer and fall, raging fires have set records throughout the West Coast, the Midwest has experienced catastrophic flooding and much of the country faces historic drought conditions. And that's just in the U.S. Though Barrett’s record on environmental issues is sparse, there are several reasons to believe she will join with her conservative colleagues to roll back environmental protection and to restrict environmental group access to the courts.”