This summer, the UCLA Film & Television Archive features a wide-ranging lineup that includes a celebration of LGBTQIA+ cinema, pioneering independent science fiction films, historical television and big-screen treasures, weekend matinee programming for the whole family and more.

At the heart of the summer’s lineup is the nine-day Queer Rhapsody film series, organized by the Archive. Centering the queer community in joy, defiance and creative expression, the series will showcase more than 50 short and feature-length films across five iconic Los Angeles venues from July 19 to 28.

“In collaboration with our cultural partners, the Archive is thrilled to invite audiences to experience a wide array of films that speak to the strength and perseverance of the queer community,” said May Hong HaDuong, director of the Archive, a division of UCLA Library.

The summer roster, HaDuong said, will also feature several gems made for the small screen. On July 21, the Archive presents three offerings from the 1960s “Jazz Casual” public television program highlighting the music of Dizzy Gillespie (1961), Sonny Rollins (1962) and John Coltrane (1963), followed on Aug. 17 by a screening of the TV film “Sister, Sister” (1982), written by celebrated author and poet Maya Angelou.

The Family Flicks matinee series, presented by the Hammer Museum and the Archive, continues with “Night at the Museum” (2006) on July 14 and “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009) on Aug. 4.

From the Archive Treasures, the Archive will present the multiple Oscar-winning 1956 sleeper hit “Baby Doll,” penned by Tennessee Williams and directed by Elia Kazan, on July 28. On Aug. 11, the romantic comedy “Bank Holiday” (U.K., 1938), directed by Carol Reed and starring Margaret Lockwood and John Lodge, will screen.

On Aug. 2, as part of the ongoing quarterly Food and Film series, the Archive and the Hammer Museum co-present — in partnership with legendary Bay Area chef, restauranteur and food activist Alice Waters — “Eat Drink Man Woman” (Taiwan/U.S., 1994), a portrait of a family for whom food and cooking is the language of communication. Waters will attend in person to introduce the film.

And in advance of its major Science Fictions Against the Margins series this fall — presented as part of the Getty’s region-wide PST ART: Art & Science Collide initiative — the Archive will show a selection of independent films that helped push the science fiction genre into new frontiers. The Summer Sci-Fi series screenings, happening over six evenings from Aug. 3 to 18, include “After Yang” (2021), “Animalia” (France/Morocco, 2023), “Moon” (2009), “Pi” (1998), “Primer” (2004), “Something in the Dirt” (2022), “Sorry to Bother You” (2018), “Space Truckers” (1996), “Tetsuo: The Iron Man” (Japan, 1989), “Timecrimes” (Spain, 2007) and “Vegas in Space” (1991).

Queer Rhapsody offerings will be screened at the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum, the American Cinematheque’s Los Feliz 3 and Egyptian theaters, Oculus Hall at The Broad art museum, and the Eagle Theater at Vidiots.

Screenings at the Billy Wilder Theater are free through June 2025, thanks to a gift from an anonymous donor. Please see off-site venues’ event listings for their ticket rates. Schedules are subject to change.

For full program details and admission information, visit cinema.ucla.edu.