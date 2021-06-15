In accordance with updated public health guidance regarding COVID-19, UCLA football games played at the Rose Bowl will be at full seating capacity for the 2021 season.

Other UCLA athletic events taking place outdoors will also allow for full seating capacity for the 2021–22 season, including soccer games at Wallis Annenberg Stadium and men’s water polo games at Spieker Aquatics Center. Specific details regarding health and safety protocols for outdoor games will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to welcome back students, alumni and fans to the Rose Bowl and our other outside sporting events,” said Martin Jarmond, UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics. “Getting the COVID-19 vaccination is strongly encouraged to provide the safest environment for everyone. We will continue to follow local and state health and safety protocols in order to maintain a safe environment for our fans.”

UCLA will open the 2021 football season at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28 at 12:30 p.m. against Hawaii. The Bruins’ six other home games are against LSU (Sept. 4), Fresno State (Sept. 18), Arizona State (Oct. 2), Oregon (Oct. 23), Colorado (Nov. 13) and California (Nov. 27).

This football season, for the first time, UCLA will exclusively use mobile ticketing for all home games. Through a partnership with Paciolan, fans will be able to purchase tickets, receive them electronically and save them to their mobile device for safe and easy entrance to the Rose Bowl. More details on mobile ticketing will be available later this summer.

Read more at UCLA Athletics.