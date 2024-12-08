UCLA alumnus Andres Snaider has been elected to the boad of directors of The UCLA Foundation. Snaider, who graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1988 and earned a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School in 1991, is an accomplished executive, entrepreneur, international lawyer, educator and investor with more than three decades of experience in management and law.

He started his term on Oct. 7, serving alongside new board chair Cheryl Lott, who began her two-year tenure on July 1.

Andres Snaider

Throughout his career, Snaider has established and led international technology and professional services companies, including two ventures that each surpassed $25 million in annual revenue. Notably, he co-founded a cloud computing company that was later acquired by a major publicly traded technology corporation in 2019. Recently, he has focused on strategies that enhance workplace culture and talent development, facilitating significant growth at a professional services firm — from five to over 200 employees. Snaider is also a founding investor in a venture capital fund dedicated to diversifying the capital structure and leadership in its portfolio.

In addition to his professional achievements, Snaider is a dedicated volunteer and has served in consecutive terms as chair of the university relations committee for the UCLA Latino Alumni Association. His philanthropic efforts include endowing the Snaider–Garriga Family Scholarship, a need-based fund supporting study-abroad opportunities for UCLA undergraduates.

The UCLA Foundation’s board, a volunteer-led group of elected members, ex-officio member and staff, serves as a key advisor to the university and champions philanthropy across campus. The board provides oversight for the UCLA Investment Company, which manages the foundation’s endowment and assets and annually determines the payout rate for endowed funds.