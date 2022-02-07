Alicia Miñana de Lovelace, who earned her law degree from UCLA School of Law in 1987, has been named chair-elect of The UCLA Foundation Board of Directors, which oversees $5.1 billion in total assets. She succeeds Craig Ehrlich on July 1.

Miñana de Lovelace has been a member of the foundation’s board of directors since 2015 and is an active volunteer leader across campus. Having previously chaired the foundation’s philanthropy committee for four years, she has helped to inspire support for UCLA and provided leadership for donor stewardship initiatives, including the online donor access portal, MyGivingGateway.

She was honored with the law school’s alumni of the year for public and community service award in 2013. Miñana de Lovelace also serves as a member of the Campus Honorary Naming Advisory Committee, which examines renaming policies and procedures for UCLA. In addition, she chaired the law school’s board of advisors and is a co-chair of the Second Century Council at UCLA.

Miñana de Lovelace serves and has served in a variety of capacities including: the advisory boards and centennial campaign committees of both the law school and the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies; president of the law school’s La Raza Law Alumni Association; and fundraising and selecting the recipients of the Cesar Chavez Summer Law Fellowship.

Among her philanthropic impacts, Miñana de Lovelace and her husband, Rob Lovelace, who is vice chairman and president of Capital Group Cos., established the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the law school. They support faculty, students and programs across the campus.

Miñana de Lovelace has spent the past 30 years as a transactional attorney in Los Angeles, as well as investing her time and resources in many facets of the local and national community. Her main focus is serving on nonprofit boards.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico of Cuban ancestry, Miñana de Lovelace graduated from Princeton University in 1984 with a degree in biology and a minor in Latin American studies. At Princeton and at Brown University, she serves on the annual giving vice chair group and on the dean’s advisory council.

In the community, Miñana de Lovelace is a committed volunteer. Among other activities, she is the founding chairperson of the board of directors and a volunteer attorney of the Learning Rights Law Center, a nonprofit formed by UCLA law graduates that assists low-income families and advocates for their children with learning disabilities, as well as supporting children in the foster care and juvenile justice systems.

She is on the board of Human Rights Watch and a vice-chair of the nominations and governance committee. She was recently named as chair of the board of the Nature Conservancy Caribbean program and the co-chair of the Pacific Council’s development committee.