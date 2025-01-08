Key takeaways The new PEERS program aims to demystify the often complex social rules surrounding dating.

Love doesn’t come with an instruction manual, but for autistic adults seeking to navigate the complexities of romance, a UCLA Health program offers a road map to finding and sustaining meaningful relationships through the launch of a new research study called PEERS for Dating.

Led by the UCLA Program for the Education and Enrichment of Relationship Skills, or PEERS, Clinic, the new 20-week program aims to demystify the often complex social rules surrounding dating and help participants gain a deeper understanding of relationship dynamics.

“Romantic relationships can be transformative, but for many autistic adults, the path to connection can feel uncertain,” says Elizabeth Laugeson, developer of the PEERS program. “With PEERS for Dating, we are committed to providing evidence-based tools to empower participants to approach love with confidence, form lasting connections and improve their overall quality of life.”

Launching in late January, participants in the study will learn practical strategies for initiating and maintaining romantic relationships, including:

Choosing appropriate people to date

Using online dating etiquette

Developing conversational skills

Letting someone know you like them

Asking someone on a date

Going on dates

Handling dating pressure and rejection

Dating do’s and don’ts

In addition to weekly group sessions, participants will also receive support from trained dating coaches who will work alongside adult participants to help them apply what they learn in the real world. This coaching model builds on the success of previous PEERS programs, which have emphasized the importance of guided social practice in helping individuals achieve lasting progress.

The PEERS for Dating program is based on years of research dedicated to understanding and addressing the unique experiences that autistic individuals may encounter in social and romantic contexts. The curriculum reflects insights gathered through extensive focus groups and pilot studies, aiming to provide participants with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the dating world.

After the clinical trial, PEERS will offer the program as a clinical service at UCLA. Training will also be offered to other mental health professionals and educators across the globe as PEERS-certified providers.

PEERS, an evidence-based social skills program developed at UCLA by Laugeson, has been taught in over 150 countries and translated into multiple languages. It serves individuals from preschool to adulthood, focusing on skills related to friendships, dating and employment. The program has even been featured in the hit Netflix television series “Love on the Spectrum” Australia.

Read more about PEERS at the UCLA Health website.