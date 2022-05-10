Janelle McDonald, who has been a UC Berkeley assistant coach since 2019, has been named the new head coach of the UCLA gymnastics team.

“Janelle has been exemplary at connecting with and developing young people at every level of her coaching career,” said Martin Jarmond, UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Director of Athletics. “Her enthusiasm and energy is contagious. She understands and respects the Bruin legacy and the commitment to excellence this program deserves as one of the best in the country. I am extremely confident in Janelle’s ability to lead the Bruins and am thrilled to welcome her to Westwood.”

McDonald helped coach California to unprecedented success during her four seasons in Berkeley, as the Golden Bears won their first-ever Pac-12 regular season title in 2022 and earned a seventh-place NCAA finish in 2021. She was honored as the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association regional assistant coach of the year in 2020 and 2021 and was part of the College Gym News coaching staff of the year in 2021.

Read the full news release.