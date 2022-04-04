This spring, the UCLA Library welcomes students, faculty, staff and the greater community with more than two dozen events — ranging from research and data workshops to lectures and screenings — designed to build knowledge and share access to the library’s services and collections.

Featured events include the second installment of “An Introduction to Chinese Illustrated Prints,” with Beijing-based researcher Lianxi Weng, and “Contested Collections: Grappling With History and Forging Pathways for Repatriation,” a virtual symposium examining the histories of colonization and cultural heritage collections, and the politics and ethics of ownership and stewardship.

Other program highlights include real-world resources offered in the Adulting 101 series; the “Undergraduate Research Week Awards Ceremony,” where recipients of the Library Prize for Undergraduate Research will be recognized; the building and publishing websites series; and workshops focused on teaching foundational research skills.

The UCLA Film & Television Archive, a division of UCLA Library, presents free in-person screenings at the Billy Wilder Theater located inside the Hammer Museum at UCLA. The curated programs support the Archive’s mission of offering access to unique moving images that provide insight into diverse communities and our shared cultural history.

Most events are free and open to the public. For more details and a complete listing of events, see the UCLA Library calendar.