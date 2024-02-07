The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering’s online master’s degree program has earned the No. 1 ranking in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 survey of the nation’s best online graduate engineering programs. This is the second year in a row — and the sixth time in 10 years — that the program has held the top spot.

The Master of Science in Engineering Online program, which is delivered entirely online by the same UCLA Samueli engineering and computer science faculty who teach on campus, allows professionals to earn a master’s degree in two years and a quarter while holding a full-time job. Since its inception in 2007, the program has awarded more than 1,500 degrees, including 182 in 2023.

“This top ranking is a testament to our faculty’s commitment to providing the highest standards of instruction across disciplines, as well as the hard work of our excellent students, who are motivated to expand their knowledge base and skill sets,” said Ah-Hyung “Alissa” Park, the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean of UCLA Samueli.

With 16 specialized areas of study, the program offers a robust curriculum in high-demand areas, such as data science engineering, engineering management, manufacturing and design, and sustainable water engineering. UCLA Samueli also offers online non-degree certificate programs in power systems, cybersecurity, engineering entrepreneurship and other areas.

“We have continuously refined our online curriculum to ensure its relevance to industry while maintaining the same rigor of our traditionally delivered master’s programs,” said Jenn-Ming Yang, faculty director of the online master’s program and UCLA Samueli’s associate dean for international initiatives and online programs. “Meeting those standards, providing the very best experience and incorporating student feedback have been the guiding principles in how we design and teach our courses.”

U.S. News based its 2024 online engineering program rankings on five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessments by senior academic officials at engineering schools, services and technologies, and student excellence.