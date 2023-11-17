Thirty-nine UCLA faculty members have been named among the world’s most influential researchers in the sciences and social sciences.
The Highly Cited Researchers list, compiled annually by analytics firm Clarivate, identifies scholars whose work has been cited most often in papers published by other researchers in their fields over the past decade. Those chosen for the 2023 list have authored studies that rank in the top 1% in the number of scholarly citations worldwide.
“The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies and celebrates exceptional individual researchers at UCLA whose significant and broad influence in their fields translates to impact in their research community and innovations that make the world healthier, more sustainable and more secure,” said David Pendlebury, head of research analysis at Clavariate’s Institute for Scientific Information. “Their contributions resonate far beyond their individual achievements, strengthening the foundation of excellence and innovation in research.”
UCLA faculty members named to the list, along with their primary UCLA research field or fields, are:
Nasim Annabi, chemical and biomolecular engineering
Carrie Bearden, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
Matthew Budoff, medicine
Jun Chen, bioengineering
Genhong Cheng, microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics
Bartosz Chmielowski, medicine
Timothy Cloughesy, medicine
Giovanni Coppola, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
Michelle Craske, psychology
Xiangfeng Duan, inorganic chemistry
Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering
David Eisenberg, biochemistry
Richard Finn, medicine
Gregg Fonarow, medicine
Edward Garon, medicine
Daniel Geschwind, neurology
Jonathan Goldman, medicine
Michael Green, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
Sander Greenland, statistics and epidemiology
Steve Horvath, biostatistics and human genetics
Elaine Hsiao, integrative biology
Yu Huang, materials science and engineering
Michael Jerrett, environmental health sciences
Richard Kaner, inorganic chemistry
Yuzhang Li, chemical and biomolecular engineering
Aldons Lusis, medicine
Carol Mangione, medicine
Ilan Meyer, law
Bengt Muthen, education
Aydogan Ozcan, electrical engineering
Mason Porter, mathematics
Antoni Ribas, medicine
Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology
Jeffrey Saver, neurology
Michael Sawaya, molecular biology
Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology
Marc Suchard, human genetics
Christopher Tang, business administration
Yang Yang, materials science and engineering