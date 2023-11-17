Thirty-nine UCLA faculty members have been named among the world’s most influential researchers in the sciences and social sciences.

The Highly Cited Researchers list, compiled annually by analytics firm Clarivate, identifies scholars whose work has been cited most often in papers published by other researchers in their fields over the past decade. Those chosen for the 2023 list have authored studies that rank in the top 1% in the number of scholarly citations worldwide.

“The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies and celebrates exceptional individual researchers at UCLA whose significant and broad influence in their fields translates to impact in their research community and innovations that make the world healthier, more sustainable and more secure,” said David Pendlebury, head of research analysis at Clavariate’s Institute for Scientific Information. “Their contributions resonate far beyond their individual achievements, strengthening the foundation of excellence and innovation in research.”

UCLA faculty members named to the list, along with their primary UCLA research field or fields, are:

Nasim Annabi, chemical and biomolecular engineering

Carrie Bearden, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences

Matthew Budoff, medicine

Jun Chen, bioengineering

Genhong Cheng, microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics

Bartosz Chmielowski, medicine

Timothy Cloughesy, medicine

Giovanni Coppola, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences

Michelle Craske, psychology

Xiangfeng Duan, inorganic chemistry

Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering

David Eisenberg, biochemistry

Richard Finn, medicine

Gregg Fonarow, medicine

Edward Garon, medicine

Daniel Geschwind, neurology

Jonathan Goldman, medicine

Michael Green, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences

Sander Greenland, statistics and epidemiology

Steve Horvath, biostatistics and human genetics

Elaine Hsiao, integrative biology

Yu Huang, materials science and engineering

Michael Jerrett, environmental health sciences

Richard Kaner, inorganic chemistry

Yuzhang Li, chemical and biomolecular engineering

Aldons Lusis, medicine

Carol Mangione, medicine

Ilan Meyer, law

Bengt Muthen, education

Aydogan Ozcan, electrical engineering

Mason Porter, mathematics

Antoni Ribas, medicine

Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology

Jeffrey Saver, neurology

Michael Sawaya, molecular biology

Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology

Marc Suchard, human genetics

Christopher Tang, business administration

Yang Yang, materials science and engineering